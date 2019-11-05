Services
Crabiel Home for Funerals
170 North Main Street
Milltown, NJ 08850
(732) 828-1331
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Crabiel Home for Funerals
170 North Main Street
Milltown, NJ 08850
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Crabiel Home for Funerals
170 North Main Street
Milltown, NJ 08850
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
St. Peter's Cemetery
Rt. 27
New Brunswick, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Voorhees
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles F. Voorhees


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles F. Voorhees Obituary
Charles F. Voorhees

Milltown - Charles F. Voorhees, of Milltown, passed away Saturday, November 02, 2019, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 82. Born and raised in New Brunswick, he's lived in Milltown for the past 53 years.

Charlie was a telephone installer with Verizon, for 30 years, before retiring in 1993.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and visiting the NJ shore and Hawaii. He attended the United Methodist Church in Milltown, Saturday services.

Charlie was very interested in genealogy, and belonged to the Van Voorhees Association. He wrote the book, "Bloodlines of a N.J. Man", which he donated to Rutgers University Library.

He's predeceased by his sisters Christine Sutton and Deva Lawrence.

Surviving is his wife of 63 years, Maxine (Hulick) Voorhees; his daughter and son-in-law Aleda and Steven Sadowski of South River; his son and daughter-in-law Captain USN Ret. Kenneth and Lovelyn Voorhees of Hawaii; his grandchildren Steven Charles and Michael Joseph Sadowski, and Asia Malia Voorhees; 2 great grandchildren; his brother Ronald Voorhees of PA; and his sisters Elizabeth McCaffery of Ohio and Terry Lyn Yahn of Toms River.

Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 9th, 10:00 am, at The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 N Main St.-at Riva Avenue, Milltown. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery in New Brunswick. Friends and relatives may call on Friday from 4:00 - 8:00 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to s Foundation. You may sign the online obituary "guestbook" at www.crabiel.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Crabiel Home for Funerals
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -