|
|
Charles F. Voorhees
Milltown - Charles F. Voorhees, of Milltown, passed away Saturday, November 02, 2019, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 82. Born and raised in New Brunswick, he's lived in Milltown for the past 53 years.
Charlie was a telephone installer with Verizon, for 30 years, before retiring in 1993.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and visiting the NJ shore and Hawaii. He attended the United Methodist Church in Milltown, Saturday services.
Charlie was very interested in genealogy, and belonged to the Van Voorhees Association. He wrote the book, "Bloodlines of a N.J. Man", which he donated to Rutgers University Library.
He's predeceased by his sisters Christine Sutton and Deva Lawrence.
Surviving is his wife of 63 years, Maxine (Hulick) Voorhees; his daughter and son-in-law Aleda and Steven Sadowski of South River; his son and daughter-in-law Captain USN Ret. Kenneth and Lovelyn Voorhees of Hawaii; his grandchildren Steven Charles and Michael Joseph Sadowski, and Asia Malia Voorhees; 2 great grandchildren; his brother Ronald Voorhees of PA; and his sisters Elizabeth McCaffery of Ohio and Terry Lyn Yahn of Toms River.
Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 9th, 10:00 am, at The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 N Main St.-at Riva Avenue, Milltown. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery in New Brunswick. Friends and relatives may call on Friday from 4:00 - 8:00 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to s Foundation. You may sign the online obituary "guestbook" at www.crabiel.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019