Charles "Jake" Hartrum
Charles "Jake" Hartrum

Bridgewater - Charles "Jake" Hartrum, of Bridgewater, NJ, passed peacefully at the home of his daughter, Linda Pasko, in Easton, PA on Monday, November 30th. He celebrated his 95th birthday on Thanksgiving day of this year.

Jake is survived by his daughter, Linda Pasko; son, Alan Hartrum with whom he resided; daughter-in-law, Jaclyn Hartrum, and grandson Kyle Hartrum.

He was predeceased by his wife of 27 years, Jacqueline S. (Whitemaine), and son Bruce C. Hartrum; sisters Florence Sherlock, Minnie Wyckoff, and Elizabeth Erickson, and brothers Thaddeus Holman, James Holman, and William Hartrum.

Son of the late Elizabeth (Orr) and Philip Hartrum, he was born in Highbridge, NJ, and resident of Bridgewater for most of his life. Jake was a retired Operating Engineer, member of International Operating Engineers local 825, and was employed by H. W. Alward of Bernardsville, NJ.He was a US Navy WWII veteran serving in South Pacific.He was a member of American Legion Post 216, Gladstone, and First United Methodist Church, Somerville, NJ. He was also an avid hunter and outdoorsman.

His family and friends cherish their memories of his light-hearted and playful personality.

Visiting hours from 4pm-7pm on Friday, December 4, at the Cusick Funeral home, Somerville. Graveside Services 11am on Saturday, December 5, at the New Cemetery, South Bridge St., Somerville

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Greek Knoll Fire Department, PO Box 6004, Bridgewater, NJ 08807.




Published in Courier News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Cusick Funeral home
DEC
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
New Cemetery
