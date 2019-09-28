Services
Brown's Funeral Home Inc
122 Plainfield Ave
Plainfield, NJ 07060
(908) 756-4241
Charles I. Brown Jr.

Charles I. Brown Jr. Obituary
Charles I. Brown, Jr.

Plainfield - Charles I. Brown, Jr. 74, departed this life Thurs. Sept. 19, 2019 in Overlook Hospital, Summit. Born in Plainfield, he resided in Boston, Mass. for two years and Wallington, NJ for three years before returning to Plainfield 40 years ago. He was with Verizon Telephone for over 25 years and at the time of his retirement worked in Newark. In his youth and after retirement, he worked in the family business, Brown's Funeral Home in Plainfield. Charles was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Plainfield. He was known for his love of jazz, photography, traveling, communicating on Facebook and BMW cars.

He is predeceased by his father Charles I. Brown, Sr.; his grandmothers Bertha Bailey and Adele M. Brown; his aunts Ida Williams and Louise B. Jones and uncle Clarence Williams

Surviving is his mother Elizabeth B. Brown; two cousins that were like his sister and brother Diane L. Gentles and Tyree P. Jones, Jr. (Melanie); cousins Henrietta Fields , Renee and Phyllis Morton; three goddaughters Sherry Braxton, Jacquelyn Banks-Wood and Alicia Lilly : his uncle Tyree P. Jones and other relatives and friends.

Viewing Sun. 2-5pm in Browns Funeral Home, 122 Plainfield Ave, Plainfield and Mon. 10-11am in Calvary Baptist Church, 324 Monroe Ave., Plainfield followed by the funeral at 11am. Interment, Hillside Cemetery, Scotch Plains. Arrangements by Brown's Funeral Home. www.brwonsfuneralhome.net
Published in Courier News on Sept. 28, 2019
