Charles J. "Chuck" Feeley, Jr.
Old Bridge - Charles J. "Chuck" Feeley, Jr., age 76, of Old Bridge peacefully passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge with his loving family at his side. Born in The Bronx, Chuck moved to Sayreville at a young age where he was raised. Later in life he raised his own family in Old Bridge and lived there for the remainder of his life. After graduating from Sayreville High School, Mr. Feeley enlisted in the US Navy where he proudly served for over 30 years, battled in the Vietnam War, and ultimately became a Navy Chief. He will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Charles is predeceased by his parents Charles Sr. and Dorothy Feeley, and by his sister Kathy Feeley. Surviving are his loving children Tara Feeley of Tinton Falls, Brian Feeley of NV, and Shawn Feeley, Evan Feeley, and Erin Feeley all of Old Bridge; his brothers and their wives Rich Feeley and Pam of WA, and Stephen Feeley & Carol of PA; his 2 granddaughters Gabby and Delilah; his former wife of 25 years and still longtime friend Jean Feeley of NV; as well as many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends who he always considered family.
Funeral services will take place on Wednesday at 9:30am from the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin with a 10:30am mass at St. Ambrose RC Church in Old Bridge. Burial will immediately follow at New Calvary Cemetery in Parlin.
Calling hours at the funeral home will be on Monday from 7pm to 9pm and Tuesday from 2pm to 4pm and 7pm to 9pm. Completed arrangements, letters of condolence, and directions may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019