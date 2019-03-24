Services
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
(732) 634-2818
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Hazelwood Cemetery
64 W. Lake Avenue
Rahway, NJ
View Map
Resources
Charles Jarotsky

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles Jarotsky Obituary
Charles Jarotsky

Metuchen - Charles Jarotsky, 83 of Metuchen passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 at John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Edison.

Born in Fairview, NJ, Charles was a resident of Metuchen since 1982. Mr. Jarotsky honorably served in the United States Army and was later employed as a service technician at White-Westinghouse. Charles volunteered for Meals on Wheels and attended St. Demetrius Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Carteret. He was a loving son, brother and uncle who will be deeply missed.

Charles was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Julia Jarotsky; nephew, John Erwinski and brother-in-law, Eugene Erwinski. Surviving are his sister, Alice Erwinski; niece, Stephanie McMahon and her husband John; nephew, David Erwinski along with two great-nephews, Ryan And Matthew McMahon.

A graveside service will be held 12pm on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Hazelwood Cemetery, 64 W. Lake Avenue, Rahway, NJ 07065.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm at CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading, NJ 07064.

To send online condolences, please visit www.chubenkofh.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019
