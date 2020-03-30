|
|
Charles Jasinkiewicz
Avenel - Charles Jasinkiewicz passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy Division. He was 88 years old.
Born in Jersey City, he has resided in the Iselin section of Woodbridge Township for many years.
Mr. Jasinkiewicz was a United States Army veteran of the Korean War; was employed as an automobile mechanic with Francis Chevrolet in Maplewood; and was a communicant of Saint Andrew Catholic Church in Avenel.
He was predeceased by his wife, Margaret Cavaluzzi Jasinkiewicz, in 1980; and parents, Constance and Fanny Jasinkiewicz.
Surviving are his children, Carol Storey of Holmdel, Steven Jasinkiewicz of Marlton and Beatrice Pinkowski; and grandchildren, Gary M. Storey of Matawan, Michelle Storey of Holmdel and Lisa Pinkowski of Pennsylvania.
Funeral services were private under the direction of Costello-Greiner Funeral Home, Woodbridge.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020