Services
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
(732) 828-2500
More Obituaries for Charles Jenkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Jenkins

Charles Jenkins Obituary
Charles Jenkins

Toms River - Charles Jenkins died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Community Medical Center in Toms River. He was 83.

Born in Swainsboro, Georgia to the late Jonia and Thelma (Thompson) Jenkins, He lived in North Brunswick and Spiro, Oklahoma before moving to Toms River in 2009. He was a forklift operator at Okonite in North Brunswick for 30 years before retiring in 1997.

Mr. Jenkins served in the United States Army towards the end of the Korean War through 1961. He was a member of the VFW Post #4589 in Spotswood and VFW Post #6063 in Toms River.

His wife of 34 years Veronica "Ronnie" (Higgins) Jenkins died this past Sunday, May 17. Surviving are two daughters - Patti Miozzi and her husband Mike of Ormand Beach, Florida and Marion Jenkins of Spring Hill, Florida; his stepson Ronald Dzingleski of Helmetta; his stepdaughter Carol Lynn Estrella of Middlesex;, two brothers-in-law - Thomas Higgins of Boca Raton, Florida and Richard Higgins of Burlington; six sisters-in-law - Sally Maurer of Somerset, Pat Riczu of Milltown, Theresa Cupano of Toms River, Mary Taormina of North Brunswick, Linda Sala of South Plainfield and Laura Finlaw of Freehold; and several loving nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services with burial in Franklin Memorial Park in North Brunswick were under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 21 to May 22, 2020
