Sheenan Funeral Home
233 Dunellen Ave.
Dunellen, NJ 08812
732-968-4227
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Charles John (Cologero) Dominick

Charles John (Cologero) Dominick Obituary
Charles (Cologero) John Dominick

Bound Brook - Charles (Cologero) John Dominick son of Giuseppe and Maria Dominick died peacefully in his home on May 2, 2020. A Korean War veteran, Charlie was born in Pittston, PA came to New Jersey where he worked for General Motors and married the love of his life Peggy ("the Queen"). They resided in Bound Brook where they raised their three sons. Charlie is predeceased by his infant son Charles Jr., wife Peggy, companion Helen Williams, sisters Jenny, Angie and Lucy and brothers Paul, John, Gino and Louie and daughter in law Janice. He is survived by his brother Leon, sons Joseph (Joanne), Els (Susan) and Charles (Robert) and grandchildren Eric, Rhyann, Jarrad, Alexandra, Gabrielle and Gianna.

The family would like to thank Seasons Hospice and especially the wonderful women who cared for him (Ella, Natasha, Kristiana and Lavetta).

Due to Covid-19, all services are private and under the care of the Sheenan Funeral Home, Dunellen. For more info please visit www.sheenanfh.com.
Published in Courier News from May 6 to May 7, 2020
