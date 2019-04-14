Services
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Charles John Regiec

Hillsborough - Charles John Regiec, 82, died on Friday, April 12, 2019 at RWJ University Hospital-Somerset in Somerville, NJ.

A viewing will take place at Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home, 205 South Main Street, Manville, NJ 08835 on Tuesday, April 16 from 6-9 p.m. and on Wednesday, April 17 from 9-10 a.m.

Funeral services will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17 at the funeral home followed by committal words and interment at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Hillsborough. To view the complete obituary reflecting on Charles' life, please visit www.FucilloandWarrenFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News on Apr. 14, 2019
