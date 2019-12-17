Services
Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home
225 Mountain Ave.
Bound Brook, NJ 08805
(732) 356-0327
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home
225 Mountain Ave.
Bound Brook, NJ 08805
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home
225 Mountain Ave.
Bound Brook, NJ 08805
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home
225 Mountain Ave.
Bound Brook, NJ 08805
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Calderone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Joseph Calderone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Joseph Calderone Obituary
Charles Joseph Calderone

Charles Joseph Calderone, 67, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019. He was a loving husband, father, brother, and grandfather.

Charles is survived by his wife of 44 years, Tancine; his daughter Eleana Calderone Seek, and her husband Michael; his grandchildren Cameron Joseph and Emma Elizabeth;

his brothers Louis and his wife, Linda, Peter and his wife, Cornelia, and Michael and his wife, Dawn; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Born in Plainfield, he was the son of Louis and Teresa (Versaci) Calderone. Charles was a graduate of South Plainfield High School. He received his bachelor's degree from Montclair State and his master's degree from Rutgers.

Charles was an accomplished educator and worked for the Bound Brook School District for many years. He was truly dedicated with an incredible work ethic -- no job was too big or too small for him.

From high school business teacher, elementary school principal, and district business administrator to ticket taker at sporting events and painting classrooms over the summer, all were done with finesse and a drive for excellence. He instilled confidence, hard work, and integrity in all the lives he touched.

He was a generous individual who was always willing to help a friend and was passionate about doing projects around the house or other people's houses.

Gathering will be held on Thursday, December 19, from 4 to 7 PM, at Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Ave., Bound Brook.

Additional gathering will begin 10 AM Friday, followed by the funeral service beginning at 11 AM at the funeral home. Cremation will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to the Bound Brook Rescue Squad or the .
Published in Courier News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -