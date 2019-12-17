|
Charles Joseph Calderone
Charles Joseph Calderone, 67, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019. He was a loving husband, father, brother, and grandfather.
Charles is survived by his wife of 44 years, Tancine; his daughter Eleana Calderone Seek, and her husband Michael; his grandchildren Cameron Joseph and Emma Elizabeth;
his brothers Louis and his wife, Linda, Peter and his wife, Cornelia, and Michael and his wife, Dawn; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Born in Plainfield, he was the son of Louis and Teresa (Versaci) Calderone. Charles was a graduate of South Plainfield High School. He received his bachelor's degree from Montclair State and his master's degree from Rutgers.
Charles was an accomplished educator and worked for the Bound Brook School District for many years. He was truly dedicated with an incredible work ethic -- no job was too big or too small for him.
From high school business teacher, elementary school principal, and district business administrator to ticket taker at sporting events and painting classrooms over the summer, all were done with finesse and a drive for excellence. He instilled confidence, hard work, and integrity in all the lives he touched.
He was a generous individual who was always willing to help a friend and was passionate about doing projects around the house or other people's houses.
Gathering will be held on Thursday, December 19, from 4 to 7 PM, at Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Ave., Bound Brook.
Additional gathering will begin 10 AM Friday, followed by the funeral service beginning at 11 AM at the funeral home. Cremation will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to the Bound Brook Rescue Squad or the .
Published in Courier News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019