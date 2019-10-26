Services
Kurzawa Funeral Home
338 Main St
South Amboy, NJ 08879
(732) 721-0475
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kurzawa Funeral Home
338 Main St
South Amboy, NJ 08879
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Kurzawa Funeral Home
338 Main St
South Amboy, NJ 08879
South Amboy - Charles Kampo, 89 of South Amboy entered into eternal rest on Friday, October 25, 2019 . Friends are invited to the Kurzawa Funeral Home, 338 Main Street, South Amboy, NJ 08879 on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm, followed by an 11am prayer service at the funeral home the following morning Tuesday with Fr. Stanley Gromadzki officiating, He will be laid to rest beside his wife Rose Marie at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
