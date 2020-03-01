|
Charles L. Stark, Jr.
East Brunswick - CHARLES L. STARK JR. passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick. He was 64.
Born in New Brunswick, he grew up in Old Bridge, married and moved to South River for 30 years before relocating to East Brunswick in December of 2012.
Prior to retiring in 2012, he was a dock supervisor for Barnes & Noble in Dayton for 20 years.
Surviving are his wife of 43 years, Laura; son, Craig, his wife, Alyssa, and granddaughter, Lucy of Oxford, CT; daughter, Sheri and her boyfriend, Fred Koch, of East Brunswick; and sister, Cheryl Ulikowski of Jackson.
Charles was an avid sports fan. He was a South River Pop Warner Football Coach for 14 years. He loved listening to all types of music and spending time with his family.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 10:00 am, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, with interment to follow at Chestnut Hill Cemetery, East Brunswick.
Family and friends may visit on Wednesday, March 4th, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the funeral home. For directions please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 (www.diabetes.org).
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020