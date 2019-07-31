Services
Synowiecki Funeral Home Inc
56 Carteret Ave
Carteret, NJ 07008
(732) 541-5715
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
7:15 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph RC Church
Carteret, NJ
View Map
Charles Lewis Thatcher V. Obituary
Charles Lewis Thatcher V

Carteret - Charles "Chappy" Lewis Thatcher V, 72, of Carteret died on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at RWJU Hospital at Rahway. He was born in Perth Amboy and was a life-long resident of Carteret. He retired from Cook Douglass Campus at Rutgers University in New Brunswick as a Foreman. He was an Air Force Veteran and a member of the American Legion in Carteret. Chappy was a Knights of Columbus Carey Council 1280 4th Degree Honor Guard; Co-Chair of Buddy Knights; Parish Advocate of the Diocese of Metuchen's Office for Persons with Disabilities; and the Commissioner for the Borough of Carteret Office for the Disable. He was an active Parishioner of St. Joseph RC Church in Carteret and a CCD Teacher for St. Joseph Catholic School.

He is predeceased by his parents, Mary and Charles Lewis Thatcher IV and his son Charles Lewis Thatcher VI. He is survived by his wife of 50 years Linda Thatcher; his children, Scott and his wife Lisa; Brian and his wife, Jenn, Xavier, Ashley, and Gene; grandchildren, Sara, Chappy VII, Parker, Lilly and Ryan; Great grandchildren, Aiden, Lilianna and Amari; his two sisters, Kathie Reinhart and Dot Heim and was a father to many extended family members.

The Funeral will be on Saturday, August 3, 2019 starting at 9:30 AM at Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Ave. in Carteret. Mass will be at 10 AM at St. Joseph RC Church in Carteret. Private Cremation will be held. Visiting hours will be on Friday, from 4 PM to 8 PM. The Carteret Specials will have their service at 6 PM and the K of C will hold their ritual at 7:15 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to Buddy Knight of Carteret, c/o Knights of Columbus 1280, 164 High St. Carteret, NJ 07008, would be appreciated.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 31, 2019
