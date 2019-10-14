Services
Charles O. Wilson Obituary
Charles O. Wilson

Edison - Charles O. Wilson, 88, of Edison, died on Saturday, October 12, 2019.

Born in New Brunswick he had resided in Edison since 1977. He proudly served in the US Marine Corp. & was stationed in Korea. He had worked for Bristol-Myers Squibb in the maintenance department.

He is survived by his daughter, Patricia O'Neill of Metuchen; 2 granddaughters, Megan & Mariah O'Neill; a great-granddaughter, Gemma Eodice; a brother, Clifford Wilson & his wife Roberta of Whiting; & many nieces & nephews.

A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 5-7 pm with military honors at & 7 pm at the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave. (Rt.27), Metuchen.

To send condolences please visit www.costello-runyon.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
