Charles R. Siessel

Charles R. Siessel Obituary
Charles R. Siessel

Avenel - Charles R. Siessel passed away on Sunday October 20, 2019 at Haven Hospice surrounded by his loving family. He was 74 years old.

Born in Rahway, He resided in Avenel for most of his life. Charles served in the United States Army as an MP in Vietnam.

He worked alongside his father at U.S. Metals Refining Co. in Carteret for 24 years. Later, He was employed as an instrumentation engineer with Merck & Co. before retiring in 2007.

Mr. Siessel served on the Board of Directors of Mid-State Federal Credit Union in Carteret for over 45 years, most recently as Vice President.

Charles was an avid poker player and loved spending time in Atlantic City. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening.

Charles was predeceased by his parents, Charles A. and Anne Fabycki Siessel.

He left behind his loving wife of 49 years, Patricia Palinsky Siessel; daughters, Laura Feins and her husband, Ron, of Avenel, Dawn Young, of Avenel and Cynthia Siessel and her significant other Peter Eckhardt, of Sayreville; granddaughters, Jennifer Feins and Kayla Young; brother, Jeffrey Siessel, of Whiting; and nephew Michael Siessel.

A funeral service will take place Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Costello-Koyen Funeral Home 399 Avenel Street, Avenel. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Hillside. Visitation for family and friends will be on Thursday evening from 4pm until 8pm at the funeral home.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
