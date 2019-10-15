|
|
Charles Radomski
Whitehouse Station - Charles B. Radomski, age 92 of Whitehouse Station, NJ died Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the Rehab at Rivers Edge in Raritan, NJ.
Charlie was a lifelong resident of Whitehouse Station. Born on June 8, 1927 he was the son of the late Stanley and the late Mary(Polinski) Radomski.
Growing up he worked on the family farm taking care of the livestock and planting and harvesting crops before his entry into the United States Air force during World War II.
He was a self-employed general contractor by trade for 56 years until his retirement in 2003.
Charlie was a lifelong communicant of Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Whitehouse Station and became an usher in 1947.
Charlie was predeceased by his beloved wife, Sophie who died in 2006
He is survived by his loving daughter, Deborah Meissner and her husband, Eric Ottsville, PA and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 PM at the Kearns Funeral Home, 103 Old Highway 28, Whitehouse, NJ.
Entombment will be in St. Bernard's Cemetery, Bridgewater.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be sent to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 390 Route 523, Whitehouse Station, NJ 08889.
For more information or to send condolences to the family please visit www.kearnsfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019