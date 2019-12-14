|
|
Charles Reiman
Charles F Reiman Sr., 68 born September 3, 1951 passed away on December 11, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center in Rahway. Charlie was predeceased by his father Charles , his mother Wilma , his sisters Wilma and Susan L. Zarzycki . He is survived by wife of 47 years Christy Brown Reiman , hid sons Charles F reiman Jr ( Cynthia ) , Mayor Daniel J. Reiman of Carteret NJ and Joseph P Reiman ( Christina ). He is also survived by his grandchildren Sidney and Chase and sisters Debbie Yaiser ( James ) of Rahway NJ and Lorraine Sequino as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family .
Charlie was born in and grew up in Rahway, NJ and graduated RHS in 1969 . He married Christy Brown and moved to Carteret in 1971. Charlie was a Member of the Teamsters local 863 and retired from Supermarkets General Corp. in 2004 after 30 years of service . He was a long time member of The Devils Brook Rod and Gun Club of South Brunswick New Jersey. He was an avid sportsman including fishing hunting and bowling . He worked as a gun smith and custom rod builder for the original Charlie Brenner's Sporting Goods through out the 70's and 80's.
In later years Charlie spent time gardening.
Cremation was private under the direction of CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading. A January memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers or baskets donations may be made to the children's charity trust fund to support youth programs .
To send online condolences, please visit www.chubenkofh.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019