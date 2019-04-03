|
Charles Richard Lehne
New Brunswick - Charles Richard Lehne, 75, passed away in Piscataway, New Jersey on March 30, 2019 after a long illness. He was a Professor Emeritus in the Department of Political Science at Rutgers University-New Brunswick. Born in Mineola, New York, to Henry and Charlotte Fay (Hiehle) Lehne, Richard went on to graduate from the Cambridge School in Weston, Massachusetts, and to earn a B.A. from Reed College and a Ph.D. from the Maxwell School, Syracuse University.
During his academic career, Richard authored seven books including Government and Business: American Political Economy in Comparative Perspective, and Industry and Politics: United States in Comparative Perspective, as well as numerous scholarly journal articles. He was a Senior Fulbright Scholar at Ruprecht-Karls-Universitat, Heidelberg, Germany. He was also a Visiting Professor at Johann Wolfgang Goethe-Universitat, Frankfurt/Main, a Visiting Professor at the Institut fur Politikwissenschaft, Universitat Leipzig, and a Member of the Faculty for the Annual Seminar on American Politics at Rheinland-Pfalz, Atlantische Akademie. Earlier in his career, he served as an advisor to the Majority Leader in the New Jersey General Assembly, as well as to the New Jersey State Department of Education, and the National Institute of Education.
He is survived by his wife, Susan G. Forman, of New Brunswick, New Jersey and his brother, Henry Theodore Lehne, of Laredo, Texas.
Services were private under the direction of Boylan Funeral Home, 188 Easton Avenue, New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019