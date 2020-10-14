1/1
Charles T. "Buzzy" Lyons Jr.
Charles T. "Buzzy" Lyons, Jr.

South River - CHARLES T. "Buzzy" LYONS, JR passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was 73.

Born in New Brunswick, he has lived in South River for the past 53 years.

Prior to retiring in 2014 Charles was co-owner of East Brunswick Supply, Inc., where he worked for 50 years.

He was a parishioner of The Parish of St. Ann in Bethany Beach, DE.

Charles was predeceased by his parents Charles T. and Helen F. Lyons.

Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Sandra; sons Buzzy and his wife JoAnn of Dover, DE; Tommy and his wife Keri of South River; daughter, Christine and her husband Walter of East Brunswick; 10 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Wayne and his wife Karolyn of East Brunswick; and Richard and his wife Marilyn of East Brunswick.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 8:15 AM at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick with a 9:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at Corpus Christi R.C. Church, South River. Interment will follow at Washington Monumental Cemetery, South River.

Friends may visit at the funeral home on Friday, October 16th, from 4:00 - 8:00 PM. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.

Memorial contributions can be made in Charles' memory to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital Memorial & Honor Program 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 (www.stjude.org)




Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
OCT
17
Funeral service
08:15 AM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
OCT
17
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
Corpus Christi R.C. Church
