|
|
Charles Tomaro, Jr.
South Bound Brook - Charles Tomaro, Jr., 64, died Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at home. Born in Somerville, he lived in Bound Brook before moving to South Bound Brook. Charlie worked in sales for Cablevision in Piscataway. He coached South Bound Brook girls rec softball and basketball, was an enthusiastic karate and softball dad, an umpire for the amateur softball association, an avid New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox fan. He enjoyed going to Somerset Patriots games, fishing with his godson, Dennis and having morning coffee at QuickChek. He loved animals and rescued many. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion in Somerville.
Charlie was predeceased by his parents, Concetta and Charles, Sr. and his Uncle Jimmy Petio. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Lori; his daughters Holly and Amy; his son Peter; his granddaughter and brother.
Gathering with the family will be 3:00 to 6:00 PM, Sunday, February, 10, 2019, at Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Ave. in Bound Brook. Funeral services will begin 9:00 AM, Monday, at the funeral home, followed by a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Church in Bound Brook. Burial will follow at Resurrection Burial Park in Piscataway.
Published in Courier News on Feb. 9, 2019