Charles V. Quinn
Woodbridge - Charles V. Quinn, 59, of Woodbridge, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack. Mr. Quinn was born in Perth Amboy to the late Barrington J. and Judith (Vincze) Quinn. Charles lived the majority of his life in Woodbridge except for the six years he lived and worked in Manhattan following his graduation from NYU.
Charles was a 1979 graduate of Woodbridge High School. He attended Rutgers University where he was a member of Phi Beta Kappa, graduating with Highest Honors, a B.A. in History and French and ranking third in his class. He continued his studies at New York University School of Law, graduating Cum Laude in 1986. He was a member of the Order of the Coif and served as Note and Comment Editor for the Journal of International Law and Politics (1985-1986). His Bar admissions were 1987, New York; 1987, New Jersey; and 1987, U.S. District Court, District of New Jersey.
Charles was a member of the NYU Law Alumni, the Rutgers Alumni, the Christian Business Leaders Network, the New Jersey Lawyers Network, the New Jersey Networking Group, the Christian Professionals Worldwide, the Christian Workers, Entrepreneurs and Professionals, the Christian Networking Group (an online community), and the Entrepreneur and Startup Network.
He began his career as a Corporate Attorney with Hughes, Hubbard & Reed in New York, NY from 1986-1992. He went on to become an associate and then partner of Dillon, Bitar & Luther, L.L.C. in Morristown for twenty-two years from 1992 to 2014. In July 2014, Mr. Quinn was the founding member of Charles V. Quinn Law Offices, L.L.C. in Iselin, serving the Greater New York/New Jersey Area. Areas of practice included: Business, Contract, Corporate and Commercial Law, Purchase and Sale of Troubled Loans and Bankruptcy Trade Claims; Securities and Broker-Dealer Regulatory Issues, Mergers and Acquisitions, and Commercial Lending. His professional memberships included: the American Bar Association, the New Jersey State Bar Association, the Middlesex County Bar Association, the Middlesex County Regional Chamber of Commerce, and the Woodbridge Metro Chamber of Commerce. Charles just recently retired in June of this year.
He had a great love of music and travel. He especially enjoyed Cape May and France, where he studied abroad. Charles was proficient in French and loved the French culture. He loved animals, especially the family cats. Charles cherished and loved his family dearly.
In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his grandparents Helen E. Vincze and Rev. Charles Vincze.
He is survived by his dear sister Alice Quinn of Woodbridge.
Funeral services will be held Monday 10 am at the Calvin Hungarian Reformed Church of Woodbridge. Private cremation services will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
( donate.lls.org ). Arrangements are under the direction of the Mitruska Funeral Home in Fords. To leave online condolences, please visit mitruskafuneralhome.com
.