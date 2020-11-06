1/1
Charles V. Quinn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles V. Quinn

Woodbridge - Charles V. Quinn, 59, of Woodbridge, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack. Mr. Quinn was born in Perth Amboy to the late Barrington J. and Judith (Vincze) Quinn. Charles lived the majority of his life in Woodbridge except for the six years he lived and worked in Manhattan following his graduation from NYU.

Charles was a 1979 graduate of Woodbridge High School. He attended Rutgers University where he was a member of Phi Beta Kappa, graduating with Highest Honors, a B.A. in History and French and ranking third in his class. He continued his studies at New York University School of Law, graduating Cum Laude in 1986. He was a member of the Order of the Coif and served as Note and Comment Editor for the Journal of International Law and Politics (1985-1986). His Bar admissions were 1987, New York; 1987, New Jersey; and 1987, U.S. District Court, District of New Jersey.

Charles was a member of the NYU Law Alumni, the Rutgers Alumni, the Christian Business Leaders Network, the New Jersey Lawyers Network, the New Jersey Networking Group, the Christian Professionals Worldwide, the Christian Workers, Entrepreneurs and Professionals, the Christian Networking Group (an online community), and the Entrepreneur and Startup Network.

He began his career as a Corporate Attorney with Hughes, Hubbard & Reed in New York, NY from 1986-1992. He went on to become an associate and then partner of Dillon, Bitar & Luther, L.L.C. in Morristown for twenty-two years from 1992 to 2014. In July 2014, Mr. Quinn was the founding member of Charles V. Quinn Law Offices, L.L.C. in Iselin, serving the Greater New York/New Jersey Area. Areas of practice included: Business, Contract, Corporate and Commercial Law, Purchase and Sale of Troubled Loans and Bankruptcy Trade Claims; Securities and Broker-Dealer Regulatory Issues, Mergers and Acquisitions, and Commercial Lending. His professional memberships included: the American Bar Association, the New Jersey State Bar Association, the Middlesex County Bar Association, the Middlesex County Regional Chamber of Commerce, and the Woodbridge Metro Chamber of Commerce. Charles just recently retired in June of this year.

He had a great love of music and travel. He especially enjoyed Cape May and France, where he studied abroad. Charles was proficient in French and loved the French culture. He loved animals, especially the family cats. Charles cherished and loved his family dearly.

In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his grandparents Helen E. Vincze and Rev. Charles Vincze.

He is survived by his dear sister Alice Quinn of Woodbridge.

Funeral services will be held Monday 10 am at the Calvin Hungarian Reformed Church of Woodbridge. Private cremation services will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society ( donate.lls.org ). Arrangements are under the direction of the Mitruska Funeral Home in Fords. To leave online condolences, please visit mitruskafuneralhome.com .




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Calvin Hungarian Reformed Church of Woodbridge
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mitruska Funeral Home
531 New Brunswick Ave.
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-1712
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mitruska Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved