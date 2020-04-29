|
Charles Yavorsky
Sayreville - Charles Alexander Yavorsky, 75, of Sayreville, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at the Roosevelt Care Center in Edison. Mr. Yavorsky was born in Perth Amboy to the late Charles Alexander and Antoinette Angelina (Zuccaro) Yavorsky and had previously lived in Port Reading and Woodbridge before moving to Sayreville five years ago. Charles had attended Woodbridge Township Public Schools.
Mr. Yavorsky was employed by Mack Trucking in Linden for six years before retiring in 2013. Prior to that he had been employed for many years, by Giordano & Molnar Trucking of Port Reading.
Surviving are his son: David Yavorsky of Port Reading, his daughter: Michele Yavorsky also of Port Reading, his wife : Arlene Yavorsky, his sister: Agnes Nemergut of Bridgewater, his nephew Paul Nemergut III of Hillsborough, niece Shelley Stuppiello of San Diego, CA and their families and various other nieces and nephews.
Charles loved meeting and conversing with people. He also enjoyed going to flea markets, especially the Avenel Flea Market. He also loved watching cowboy and western movies.
Due to the Covid Crisis, private funeral services were held under the direction of the Mitruska Funeral Home, 531 New Brunswick Ave. Fords, NJ 08863.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020