Charlie Schulz
Bridgewater - Charlie Schulz, 19, was a student at TCNJ and 2018 graduate of Bridgewater-Raritan High School. He lost his courageous mental health battle to suicide on Sunday, February 24th, a shock to all those who loved him.
Charlie is survived by his parents; mother Elizabeth Fagan-Schulz and father Wynn Schulz, his sister Darcy, his many family members, and countless others who were affected by the light that he shone. His Memorial service will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Princeton, NJ on Saturday, March 2nd at 1pm.
Charlie was born as Shannon on October 19th, 1999, and transitioned to Charlie as a teenager. Charlie was, in every way, an inspiration to all those around him. LGBTQ+ and human justice activist, avid robotics team member, talented artist and cosplayer, Charlie really came into his own. He received exceptional marks in high school, and was able to attend his top choice college as a Psychology major. Charlie was a trailblazer, everyone he touched knew him as an extraordinarily kind, genuine, and beautiful person. Rest now Charlie, your power and love will never be forgotten.
To honor Charlie, you are invited to donate blood if you are able; Charlie was working toward membership in his local blood center's Gallon Club. In lieu of flowers, Charlie's family requests donations be made to the PROUD Family Health program at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset - the first in New Jersey to offer Specialized primary care services for the LGBTQIA community. Donations can via the form below:
https://tinyurl.com/y3kjw5oq or https://tinyurl.com/y4fagyor
Please write PROUD Family Health in the Gift Designation line.
Published in Courier News on Mar. 1, 2019