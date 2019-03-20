|
Charline L. Shelley
East Brunswick - Charline L. Shelley, formerly of East Brunswick, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Parker Home on River Road in Piscataway, NJ. She was 95.
Born and raised in Lexington, Kentucky she lived in Akron, Ohio and Ithaca, NY, before moving to East Brunswick 66 years ago.
Charline received her bachelor's degree from the University of Kentucky. She was an Elder at the Presbyterian Church of New Brunswick, a member of the East Brunswick Garden Club and the League of Women Voters. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels for more than two decades.
She loved fishing, starting as a young girl with her father and continuing throughout 64 years of marriage to Dr. Thomas H. Shelley, Jr. (d. 2008). She and Dr. Shelley were avid basketball fans, supporting both the University of Kentucky Wildcats and the Rutgers women's basketball team.
She is survived by her daughter Valerie Shelley Wolzien of Grand View-on-Hudson, NY, by her son Thomas H. Shelley III of Falmouth, ME; their spouses Tom Wolzien and Linda Shelley; and her grandsons Trevor Wolzien, Christopher Shelley and Matthew Shelley.
Funeral services will be private. Contributions may be made in Mrs. Shelley's name to the Presbyterian Church of New Brunswick. 100 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901. Friends may sign the obituary "guestbook" at www.crabiel.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 20, 2019