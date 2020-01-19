|
Charlotte C. Seickel
Colonia - Charlotte C. Seickel (Nigro), 98, of Colonia, died on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Queens, NY to the late Charles and Margaret Nigro, she spent her entire adult life in Colonia. Charlotte was a parishioner at Saint John Vianney RC Church in Colonia and was a former member of the Colonia Senior Citizens Group. She was also a member of the American Legion Post 248. Charlotte would live in Deerfield Beach, Florida throughout the winter months. She absolutely loved her children and entire family and will be greatly missed.
Charlotte is predeceased by her husband Joseph Seickel Sr. (1998).
She is survived by her children, Charlotte Fuss and her husband Frank of Knox NY, Joseph Jr. and his wife Karen of Point Pleasant, and Kathleen Parisi and her husband Peter of Colonia; 6 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 8:45am from the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 1225 Green Street & Cooper Avenue, Iselin, followed by a 9:30am Funeral Mass at St. John Vianney Church, Colonia. Interment will be Cloverleaf Memorial Park, Woodbridge.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 4-8pm.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to JFK Haven Hospice, 65 James Street, Edison NJ 08818.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 19 to Jan. 21, 2020