|
|
Charlotte (Sharick) Dubovick
East Brunswick - Charlotte (Sharick) Dubovick passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at home. She was 90.
Born in Fords, NJ, she resided there before moving to East Brunswick 65 years ago. She was a communicant of Trinity Presbyterian Church, East Brunswick.
Charlotte loved tennis as a player and a spectator and in her spare time did volunteer work at local hospitals.
She was predeceased by her husband, Walter, in 2014. Surviving are her four sons, William and Sandra of Lincroft, Paul of Matawan, Allen and Nancy of Hamilton, and Gary and Jennifer of Princeton, ME.; her daughter, Audrey of Flemington; 5 grandchildren, Teri, Timothy, John, Michael and Kimberly, and 3 great-grandchildren, Blair, Emily and Elliott.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 10:45 AM, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, with interment to follow at Saints Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Cemetery, South River.
Friends and family may visit on Wednesday, October 16th, from 5:00 - 8:00 PM, at the funeral home. For directions please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bristol Meyer Squibb Children's Hospital at 10 Plum Street, New Brunswick NJ, 08901.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019