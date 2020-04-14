|
|
Charlotte Hann
Charlotte, better known as "Charlie" was invited to join the Lord on Easter Sunday, while peacefully sleeping.
Charlie was born July 23, 1933 and raised in Vineland, NJ, where she graduated from Vineland High School in 1951 and then entered Glassboro State College, graduating in June, 1955. Charlie then began her teaching career in Vineland, working at the "Vineland School for Mentally Retarded", during the summer she met Bill Hann who was teaching at the school. Bill and Charlie were married June 22, 1957.
This June they would be celebrating their 63rd wedding anniversary.
Charlie is survived by her husband Bill; her three children, Bill Hann of Fredericksburg, VA; Dania Hann of Laval, Canada; and Susan Brennan of Kendall Park, and her seven grandchildren; Amanda, Emilie, Yvon, Jim, Brian, Rory, and Eugene.
A memorial service will be at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of the M.J. Murphy Funeral Home, Monmouth Junction.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020