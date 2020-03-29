|
Charlotte J. Hvozdovic
Kendall Park - Charlotte J. Hvozdovic, 77, of Kendall Park died Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center, Plainsboro. Born in New Brunswick,
she graduated from South River High School but raised her family in South Brunswick, where she remained a resident. Charlotte worked for many years as a Medical Receptionist for Dr. Stanley Zimmerman, North Brunswick. She will be remembered for her vibrant personality, her infectious laugh, her love for her three sons, and her devotion to her family and friends, near and far. She was a fixture in the stands, always there to cheer on her boys, and later her grandchildren, no matter the sport. She was known affectionately by all of the neighborhood children as "Aunt Charlotte". She was a member of the Slovak Catholic Sokols and St. Augustine of Canterbury Church, Kendall Park.
Daughter of the late Charles John and Margaret (Sendrey) Brilla, Sr., she is survived by her husband of 56 years Bernard P. Hvozdovic, Sr., 3 sons and 2 daughters-in-law, Bernard P. Hvozdovic, Jr. and Susan Waddell Hvozdovic, Scott Hvozdovic, Sr. and Catherine Franz, Richard Hvozdovic, her brother Charles John Brilla, Jr., 5 grandchildren, Elle, Caroline, Scott Jr., Kayla and Ryan.
Due to current government restrictions during these difficult times, a service celebrating Charlotte's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to by visiting , an organization she was particularly passionate about supporting.
Arrangements are under the direction of the M.J. Murphy Funeral Home.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020