Charlotte MerringSouth Plainfield - Charlotte Merring, 87, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 in JFK Haven Hospice, Edison, NJ.Born in the Atlantic Highlands to the late Berta and Karl Bauer, Charlotte resided in Irvington before settling in South Plainfield in 1953 where she raised her family.A longtime and faithful member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in South Plainfield, Charlotte will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.Surviving is her husband William H. Jr.; three sons, William H. Merring, III and his wife Judy of Virginia, Thomas J. Merring and his wife Lisa of Hampton and Robert K. Merring and his wife Cheryl of Piscataway and her sister; Norma Wetzel.She will also be missed by her dear nine grandchildren.Funeral services are private and under the direction of the McCriskin - Gustafson Home for Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Avenue, South Plainfield NJ 07080.