Charlotte Mortensen
Colonia - Charlotte Mortensen of Colonia passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at her home.
Born in Perth Amboy and a graduate of Perth Amboy High School, Class of 1947, Charlotte was a resident of Colonia for over 40 years and was a member of St. James R.C. Church in Woodbridge, member of Metuchen Country Club and Springwood Swim Club and enjoyed gardening.
Charlotte was predeceased by her husband in 1992, Harold Mortensen; two brothers, John and Robert Winters and sister, Dorothy Bainton. Surviving are her children, Kathleen Morasco and her husband Bernie, Carolyn Mortensen along with her niece, Mary Jane Alberts.
At the request of the family, funeral services were private under the direction of GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge. Private interment was in St. Gertrude Cemetery.
Published in Home News Tribune on Oct. 4, 2019