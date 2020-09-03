Charlotte Scheiner
Mrs. Charlotte Scheiner died on Monday, September 1 at Meadow Lakes Senior Living Community in East Windsor NJ. Charlotte was born in NYC in 1931, raised in the Bronx and attended Hunter High School and Brooklyn College. Charlotte married Bernard Scheiner on July 26, 1953 and moved to Hastings-on-Hudson where they raised their three children, Meryl, Abbe and Daniel. Charlotte was a stay at home mom until the kids were old enough to go to school and then went back to work, first as a substitute teacher, then starting the Spanish language program at the public-school system in Hastings. Generous to a fault, positive to the extreme, and always involved in the community, Charlotte spent countless hours volunteering at the local library, at the museums, Learning Ally (formerly Recording for the Blind and Dyslexic), the League of Women Voters, various and sundry committees and as a member of the Hadassah organization. When Charlotte was about 50 years old, she decided she wanted to go back to school for her Master's degree and, once achieved, she joined the business world and went to work first for the James River Corporation and then for the local banking industry.
There was nothing that gave Charlotte and Bernard more joy than spending time with family and watching their children grow into adults who not only enjoyed spending time with each other but vacationed together as adults by choice and made time to be together and were - and continue to always be there - for each other.
Charlotte is survived by her 3 children, 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, Meryl DiDio of Brewster NY and her children - Paul DiDio (Bradford Horton), Jessica Lamoureux (Bobby Lamoureux), Sara DiDio (Joe Graff) and Alisa Wida (Logan Wida) and Jessica's children - Nicholas and Samantha; Sara's children - Joey and Sadie; Abbe Dillon of NYC and her daughter Morgan Dillon; and Daniel Scheiner (Anna Lee) of NYC and his (and Priscilla Scheiner's) daughters Emily Scheiner and Carly Scheiner.
Private funeral services were held graveside for immediate family under the direction of the M. David DeMarco Funeral Home, Inc. - 205 Rhode Hall Rd., Monroe Twp., NJ 08831 - (732) 521-0555. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
at donate3.cancer.org
.