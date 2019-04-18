|
Cheryl E. Spells
Somerset - Minister Cheryl E. Spells, 66, of Somerset, quietly departed this life on April 14, 2019 at St. Peters Hospital, New Brunswick. Born in Newark, NJ. A member of First Pentecostal Church of America, Inc., Linden, NJ. Left to cherish her memory are her devoted loving husband, Leroy B. Spells, 6 sons, Darien Miller, Bobby, Joseph, Robert (Maya) and Shane Spells and Mark Asby (Christine) Spells, 6 daughters, Sindy Kenley (George), Christine, April, Vernessa and Carlett Spells and Cheryl Davila, 2 children whom she raised as her own, Jason and Jahira Logan, 17 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, 3 brothers, Keith Gillespie (Joan), Reese and Scott Gillespie, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Viewing is from 7-9pm, Friday, April 19, 2019 at Anderson Funeral Service, 201 Sandford St., New Brunswick. Funeral Service is 11am, Sat., April 20, at First Pentecostal Church of American, Inc., 31 East 18th St., Linden. Viewing is Sat., from 10am, until the time of Service, at the church.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 18, 2019