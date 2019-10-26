|
Cheryl J. Griffin
Cheryl J. Griffin, 71 of Gouldsboro, PA, Lehigh Township died Thursday in Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient unit in Dunmore, PA following a courageous battle with cancer.
Born October 5, 1948 in Staten Island, NY, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Florence (Wray) Housman.
Cheryl was raised in Perth Amboy, NJ, and was a graduate of Perth Amboy High School. Prior to her retirement, Cheryl was employed as a teacher's aid in Perth Amboy. She had previously been employed by Syms Clothing Corporation, and Most Holy Rosary elementary school.
Cheryl was an avid reader, and extensive collector. He favorite author was Stephen King.
Surviving are her son: Richard A. Griffin and fiancee Adriana Anton of Newfoundland; her brother Robert Housman and wife Patricia of Maple Glen, PA; two grandchildren: Matthew and Samantha;and two nieces.
Funeral services will be conducted privately, at the convenience of
the family.
For online condolences, please visit www.duffyandsnowdon.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019