Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Griffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl J. Griffin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cheryl J. Griffin Obituary
Cheryl J. Griffin

Cheryl J. Griffin, 71 of Gouldsboro, PA, Lehigh Township died Thursday in Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient unit in Dunmore, PA following a courageous battle with cancer.

Born October 5, 1948 in Staten Island, NY, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Florence (Wray) Housman.

Cheryl was raised in Perth Amboy, NJ, and was a graduate of Perth Amboy High School. Prior to her retirement, Cheryl was employed as a teacher's aid in Perth Amboy. She had previously been employed by Syms Clothing Corporation, and Most Holy Rosary elementary school.

Cheryl was an avid reader, and extensive collector. He favorite author was Stephen King.

Surviving are her son: Richard A. Griffin and fiancee Adriana Anton of Newfoundland; her brother Robert Housman and wife Patricia of Maple Glen, PA; two grandchildren: Matthew and Samantha;and two nieces.

Funeral services will be conducted privately, at the convenience of

the family.

For online condolences, please visit www.duffyandsnowdon.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.