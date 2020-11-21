Cheryl Lalevee Kovach



Hillsborough - Cheryl Lalevee Kovach of Hillsborough, NJ passed away on November 21 at home after a valiant battle with cancer.



Born in Bethesda Maryland, she grew up in Irvington NJ. After graduating from Irvington High School in 1964, she attended Paterson State College in Wayne, NJ. Her home was in Hillsborough, NJ, where she wed Edward Kovach and raised their three children there.



Cheryl worked for 24 years as a medical office manager and was a certified Medical Assistant. She was active in a number of organizations and an active member of her community. She was a member of the American Association of Medical Assistants, a past President of Hillsborough Fire Co. #3 Ladies Auxiliary, member of Hillsborough Senior Citizens Chapter B and Central Jersey Traveling Seniors. She also was a long time member of Faith Lutheran Church in Hillsborough where she ran many social functions at the church.



She belonged to Hillsborough Rec Senior Floral Design for 12 years, water aquatics for 13 years and recently enjoyed the pen and ink art class.



Cheryl loved country music and attended numerous country music events including cruises with many wonderful friends. Cheryl spent much of her time with her lifelong best friend Carolyn Seppelt who she loved like a sister. Anyone who knew Cheryl knows that she was also passionate about animals. She always loved and cared for at least two dogs who were part of her family. Her devoted German Shepherd Gabby was one of her best friends.



She is survived by her husband, Edward S. Kovach; her son Greg, his wife Kathy and granddaughter Brooke of Cary, NC; her daughter Tami Epting and granddaughters Kaylee and Savannah of Pearland, TX and her son Wes of Coopersburg PA. She is predeceased by her parents Ruth and Rudolph Lalevee, her brothers Wayne Lalevee Sr. and Bruce Lalevee and her son-in-law John Epting.



Visiting hours on Tuesday, November 24, from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at the Cusick Funeral Home, Somerville.Funeral Service will be held at 11am on Wednesday, November 25, at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Neshanic Cemetery, Hillsborough. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Cheryl Kovach to St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center at 575 Woodland Avenue, Madison, NJ 07940 or The Seeing Eye at 1 Seeing Eye Way, Morristown, NJ 07960.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store