Cherylann Morena
Bridgewater - Cherylann (Wiecenski) Morena, 58, died March 16 at RWJ University Hospital Somerset in Somerville. A life long resident of Bridgewater, Cherylann was formerly employed in the Accounts Payable Department for Izzi Trucking & Rigging in Edison. She was a member of the Holy Trinity Church in Bridgewater. Her son, Dustin, predeceased her. Surviving are her husband Chip, her children Brittany Marie Lane and Jonathan Lane, his wife Lauryn and her grandchildren Robert, Amelya, Chole, Caden and Emily. Graveside Services will be held at 11am on Thursday, March 19, at St. Bernard Cemetery, Route 28, Bridgewater.
Published in Courier News from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020