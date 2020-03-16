Resources
More Obituaries for Cherylann Morena
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cherylann Morena

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cherylann Morena Obituary
Cherylann Morena

Bridgewater - Cherylann (Wiecenski) Morena, 58, died March 16 at RWJ University Hospital Somerset in Somerville. A life long resident of Bridgewater, Cherylann was formerly employed in the Accounts Payable Department for Izzi Trucking & Rigging in Edison. She was a member of the Holy Trinity Church in Bridgewater. Her son, Dustin, predeceased her. Surviving are her husband Chip, her children Brittany Marie Lane and Jonathan Lane, his wife Lauryn and her grandchildren Robert, Amelya, Chole, Caden and Emily. Graveside Services will be held at 11am on Thursday, March 19, at St. Bernard Cemetery, Route 28, Bridgewater.
Published in Courier News from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cherylann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -