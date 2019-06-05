|
|
Chesla Wechsler
Bridgewater - Chesla Kotwick Wechsler, 93, of Bridgewater, NJ, is in the arms of our Savior, Jesus Christ. Chesla died peacefully after a short illness on the morning of June 4, 2019, in the company of her children. Born in Bound Brook, NJ in 1926 to Frank and Valentina Kotwicki, Chesla graduated from Bound Brook High School. She held several positions, the most long-term and significant one at United Carbide. It was as an executive secretary at UCC that she met Robert L. (Bob) Wechsler, whom she married in 1962. Chesla and Bob raised four children, Mary Lou Welch of Alpharetta, GA, Robin Smither of Whitehouse Station, Robert N. Wechsler of Belmar, and Chesla C. Wechsler (husband Chris Olszewski) of Point Pleasant Beach. Chesla is also survived by her older sister Helen Loccisano, of Bridgewater. She had abounding love for her six grandchildren (Brynn, Molly, Paul, and Maureen Welch of GA), Amy Williams (husband Ryan) and Sean Smither (wife Lynette Bowring), and two great grandsons Jack Williams and Elijah Flanders. She also leaves many wonderful nieces and nephews who gave her great. She is predeceased by her older siblings Anthony Kotwicki, Mary Barr, and Walter Kotwicki. Visitation will be from 4-7 on Thursday, June 6, at the Cusick Funeral Home, Somerville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church, Somerville, at 10 AM on Friday, June 7. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Catholic Charities or Covenant House.
Published in Courier News on June 5, 2019