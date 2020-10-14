1/
Chester A. Brewer
Chester A. Brewer

Bridgewater - 100, died October 13, 2020. Chester was born in Trenton and raised in Piscataway and formerly of Edison before moving to Bridgewater in 1998. He graduated from Rider College in 1942 with a BS Degree. He was employed as a controller at the American Nurses Association for 18 years, retiring in 1985. He was a veteran of the United States Army during World War II served as captain. Chester was a member of the United Reformed Church in Somerville and the Union Masonic Lodge #31. Chester was a resident of Arbor Glen where he was an active board member. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing and traveling. Chester will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

He is predeceased by his wife Elizabeth "Bette" Brewer who passed away in 2015, a daughter Robin Brewer, and three sons Donald, David, and Philip Brewer. Surviving are his two grandchildren Justin and Todd and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be private. Arrangements by Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, Somerville. Donations can be made to a Good Shepherd Plaza Development Dept. 850 South 5th Street, Allentown, PA 18103. To send condolences to the family, visit brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com.




Published in Courier News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
