Chester A. "Butch" Raczkowski, Jr.
North Plainfield - Chester A. "Butch" Raczkowski, Jr., 71, entered into eternal life on Sunday, April 19, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer at his sister, Sharon's home. Born in Somerville, NJ, son of the late Chester A. and Stefania (nee Michno) Raczkowski, Sr., he resided in Manville, NJ, Florida and settled in North Plainfield.
Butch faithfully served his country with the United States Army. He graduated from Manville High School class of 1966 and then went on to attend the University of Scranton and graduated from Lehigh University with a BA in Business Management, he also attended the University Of Miami School Of Law. Butch worked at Roadway Express in Miami FL for a time and was also a substitute teacher with the Manville Board of Education.
Butch is survived by his devoted family; sisters, Annice Stromenger and spouse Dennis of Old Bridge, Sharon Pfoutz and spouse David of Manville. He is also survived by his loving nieces and nephews; Douglas Stromenger of Jamesburg, Stephen Stromenger and spouse Shannon of Lawrenceville, Dustin Stromenger and fiancé Rachel Esparza of Hollywood, CA, Kristin Bilinski and spouse Paul of Old Bridge, Stefanie Pfoutz of Manville, Jonathan Pfoutz and spouse Tasha of Blackwood, Jason Pfoutz of Manville along with his great nieces and nephews; Sullivan, Sawyer & Shea Stromenger and Paislee and Greyson Bilinski, Zoey and Zara Pfoutz
Private funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home, 205 South Main Street, Manville, NJ 08835. Once Covid-19 regulations are lifted the family plans to conduct a graveside service along with Military Honors for Chester A. "Butch" Raczkowski, Jr. To make memorial donations in Butch's name to either; Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, 195 Little Albany Street, New Brunswick, NJ 08903 or VNA of Central Jersey, 972 Shoppes Blvd., North Brunswick, NJ 08902. To sign an online guest book, please visit www.FucilloandWarrenFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020