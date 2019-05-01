|
Chester M. Greiner
Fords - Chester M. Greiner, 86, of Fords, passed away at Haven Hospice in JFK Medical Center on April 28, 2019. He was born in Fords on April 5, 1933. He served in the US Airforce during the Korean War. Chester worked for the Woodbridge Post Office, Hadden Chemical / Tenneco Corp., and was a Crossing Guard in Woodbridge. He was a member of the ZPA. He was a fan of the NY Yankees and enjoyed horse racing.
Chester was predeceased by his sister, Ruth Murphy; brother, Louis J. Greiner and an aunt, Helen Lauritzen.
He is survived by his brother, Charles Greiner Jr., of Chambersburg, PA; a niece, Donna Totin, and her husband, Walt, of Fords; and a grandnephew, Brian Totin.
A graveside memorial service will be held in Alpine Cemetery on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 11 am.
Donations in Chester's name may be made to the .
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords, NJ 08863.
