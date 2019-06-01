|
Chester "Chet" Reigle
Piscataway - On May 28, 2019 Chester "Chet" Reigle, beloved husband, brother, uncle and friend, passed away at the age of 80 with his loving family by his side.
Chet was born on September 3rd, 1938 to Adele and Wilsus Reigle in Raritan and then later resided in Piscataway. He worked for the Somerset-Raritan Sewerage Authority for 26 years as the head of the maintenance department.
Chet enjoyed hunting and fishing but he loved spending time in his garage working on his truck.
Chet is predeceased by his parents and his siblings, Betty, Flo, Norman and Donald. He is survived by his wife, Joan Reigle, his brothers, George and John and his sisters, Ruth, Alice and Carol. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends who will miss him dearly.
Friends and family may visit on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at the Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Avenue, Dunellen, New Jersey. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 4th, 2019 at the Funeral Home at 10 a.m. with burial to follow at Holy Redeemer Cemetery in South Plainfield. For more info please visit www.sheenanfh.com
Published in Courier News on June 1, 2019