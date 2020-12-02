Chester S. Modzelewski
Jamesburg - Chester S. Modzelewski, 93 of Jamesburg died Monday November 30th at University Medical Center of Princeton at Plainsboro.
Born in Sayreville, Mr. Modzelewski lived there until moving to Jamesburg in 1956.
He was employed for 20 years as a foreman for Amtrak, North Brunswick, retiring in 1994. Previously he was employed by Tenneco of Edison for 22 years.
Mr. Modzelewski was an Army veteran, attaining the rank of PFC.
He was a Past Grand Knight of St. James K of C Council #6336, Monroe Twp., a member of Immaculate Conception Assembly of the 4th Degree, a member of American Legion Star Post 127, Jamesburg and a member of the Jamesburg Senior Citizens.
He was a parishioner of St. James the Less RC Church, Jamesburg and a church usher.
He enjoyed trips to the Atlantic City Casinos, playing BINGO, crabbing at the Jersey shore and was a NY Giants fan.
Chet will always be remembered for his ability to make us laugh with one of his jokes.
He was predeceased by his wife Mary in 2017, his brother Alfred and his two sisters Stella Mioduszewski and Natalie Gandero.
Surviving are his two sons Stanley of Douglasville, GA and Wayne of Monroe Township, his sister Veronica Wille of Whiting, his six grandchildren Thomas, Scott, Stephen, Adam, David and Stephanie, his great granddaughter Ella, his former daughter-in-law Linda and his close friend Mary Kane.
Services will begin 9:30 a.m. Wednesday December 9th at the Lester Memorial Home 16 W. Church St., Jamesburg followed by a 10 a.m. funeral liturgy at St. James RC Church, Jamesburg.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Visiting hours for family and friends will be Tuesday 4-8 p.m. and Wednesday 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Chet's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Foundation at www.stjude.org
, the North Shore Animal Shelter at www.animalleague.org
or to the charity of your choice
.
To send condolences to the family or for directions to the funeral home visit www.LesterMemorialHome.com
.