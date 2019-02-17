|
Dr. Chester William Paulus Jr., DVM
- - Dr. Chester William Paulus Jr. died peacefully at home on January 31, 2019.
Bill was the eldest son of Chet and Eleanor Leach Paulus. He was born and attended public schools in New Brunswick. He worked at the family business, The Paulus Dairy and was a top honors student and a standout athlete. He was the captain of state champion basketball team and a first team all-state player.
He served as a purser in Merchant Marines at the end of World War I. He attended Ohio State University and graduated as a Veterinarian, and belonged to Omega Tau Sigma and Phi Zeta Society.
In Vermont, he met Elly Bock of Manhattan. They fell in love and married.
He entered the Army Veterinarian Corps as a Lieutenant and had sons Bill and Rick, then Diane after the service.
He and Elly founded the Paulus Animal Hospital in New Brunswick in 1958. He was considered one of the best diagnosticians and surgeons in the state. He would often demonstrate new techniques to human doctors.
He accepted all exotics and tough cases other vets would not. Later his son Bill became a Vet and the father and son team practiced together.
He was a member of the Benevolent Order of the Elks New Brunswick Lodge 324, Exchange Club, and President of the Metropolitan Veterinarians Association, NJVMA, Metro VMA, Central NJ VMA, AVMA, AAHA, Raritan Valley Country Club, Ocean Reef Club, and the Cigarette Powerboat Squadron.
Dr. Paulus was predeceased by his parents, Mayor Chester Paulus and Eleanor Leach Paulus, his brother Robert Paulus and wife Gray, James Paulus and wife Eleanor Bock Paulus, son Dr. Chester W. Paulus III, DVM daughter Diane Paulus Henrick and niece Laura.
He is survived by his son K. Derrick and Mika Paulus, grandchildren Robert Henrick, Jessica Henrick, Conrad and Christoforos William Paulus, great-grandchildren Temple and Finn Conrad, nieces and nephews Rob, Todd, Ellen and Faith.
All services took place privately under the direction of the Gleason Funeral Home.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 17, 2019