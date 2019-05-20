|
Chester "Chet" Wydrinski
Bardonia, NY formerly of North Brunswick - Chester "Chet" Wydrinski, died on Friday, May 17, 2019, at home in Bardonia, New York. He was 70 years old.
Chet was born in Staten Island, NY. He has lived in North Brunswick, Somerset, Poconos, PA and he moved to Bardonia, N.Y. six months ago. He was the Vice-President of Pension Administration with Met-Life, Jersey City for thirty seven years and he retired in 2007. Chet was a 1970 graduate of Saint John's University, NY. He was a pitcher for Saint John's baseball team and he played basketball there as well. He was an avid golfer.
Chet is predeceased by his wife Linda M (Sicora) Wydrinski in 2000; his parents Chester and Mary (Dudek) Wydrinski. He is survived by his children, Tara Natale and her husband Pat of Kendall Park, C.J. Lozito of Milltown, Matthew Wydrinski and his wife Catania of East Windsor and Ryan Wydrinski and his wife Jenna of Spotswood; two brothers - Ted Wydrinski of Staten Island, N.Y. and Ray Wydrinski of Texas; ten grandchildren and his beloved girlfriend Mem Borghese.
Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Wednesday at the Selover Funeral Home followed by a 11:00AM Mass at Our Lady of Peace RC Church, North Brunswick. Entombment will be in Franklin Memorial Park, North Brunswick
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to A. L. S. Association, Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022 or United Hospice of Rockland, 415 Buena Vista Road, New City, N.Y. 10956
Published in Home News Tribune on May 20, 2019