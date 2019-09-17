|
|
Chi-Soon "Susie" Harvey
Hillsborough - Longtime Hillsborough Resident, Mother, Grandmother and Business Woman
Chi-Soon Harvey passed away on September 14 at Bridgeway Nursing Home in Hillsborough. She was the loving wife of the late Charles E. Harvey. Susie, as she was known to her friends and family, was born on August 17, 1926, in Seoul, Korea. The youngest daughter in a large family, she lived in Korea under Japanese occupation. After her education in a Japanese school, she trained and worked as a beautician in Seoul, establishing her own beauty shop. During the Korean War, she and her family moved around the country to keep safe. She subsequently met and married Charles, then a Corporal in the US Army who was serving with the UN troops.
Susie came to the US with her husband in 1952 and settled in the Somerset County area. Her first job in the US was in food services at Somerset Hospital. She later returned to her profession as a beautician, working in Somerville. Susie had an entrepreneurial spirit; she opened her own beauty shop in Bridgewater. She later obtained her realtor's license and worked for Century 21 Realtors.
A long-time resident of Hillsborough, Susie had many friends and enjoyed an active social life at the Hillsborough Senior Citizen Center. She loved dancing with the Hillsborough Rockettes and Rockets. Susie was also an active member of the Ladies' Auxiliary of the VFW Post in Manville, and she spent many hours visiting veterans at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Lyons.
Susie will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, YeJung Bae of Seoul, Korea, two sons , Richard of Branchburg (married to Carol) and Robert of Flemington (married to Dana Van Deusen), seven grandchildren (SeungWan, InKyung, William, Teresa, Gwendolyn, Madelyn, and Jonathan) and one great-grandson, (Aidan).
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 18, from 2 to 4:30 PM and again from 6 to 8 PM at the Hillsborough Funeral Home, 796 U.S. Highway 206, Hillsborough. The funeral service is at 10 AM on Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Neshanic Cemetery in Hillsborough.
Published in Courier News on Sept. 17, 2019