Christ N. Sacco, Jr.
Shenandoah, PA formerly of North Brunswick, NJ - Christ N. Sacco Jr. died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Hunterdon Medical Center in Raritan Township. He was 74.
Born in Shenandoah, Pennsylvania to the late Christ N. and Jennie (Decrease) Sacco, Sr., he lived in North Brunswick for many years before returning to Shenandoah 15 years ago. He was an owner operator of Victory Cab Company in New Brunswick for 43 years before his retirement.
Mr. Sacco was a communicant of Our Lady of Mount Carmel R.C. Church in Shenandoah and was a member of the church's Men's Society. He was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus.
He was a member of the North Brunswick Volunteer Fire Company #3 for 40 years and was a former North Brunswick Democratic Committeeman. He was the organizer of the DooWop Cruisers Car Club.
Surviving are his daughter Krista Zippo and her boyfriend John Dacunzo of Hillsborough; his granddaughter Alexandra Zippo; his former son-in-law Sam Zippo and his wife Sherry of Flemington; his sister Mary Rose Masternack and her husband Richard of Shenandoah, PA; his brother Phil Sacco of Mahanoy Plane, PA; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Visitation will be 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Funeral services will be 9:15 AM Saturday from Selover Funeral Home followed by a 10:00 AM Mass at Our Lady of Peace R.C. Church in North Brunswick. Committal services will follow in Franklin Memorial Park, North Brunswick. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to North Brunswick Volunteer Fire Company #3, 1470 Cozzens Lane, North Brunswick, NJ 08902.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 27, 2019