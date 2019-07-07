|
Christian Joseph Kruse
Southampton - Christian Joseph Kruse of Southampton, NJ passed away peacefully on Saturday June 29th, 2019. He was 92.
Born in Newark, Mr. Kruse resided in East Brunswick for 30 years before moving to Southampton 27 years ago.
He was a US Navy veteran serving during WWII. Chris was a graduate of Seton Hall University having earned a degree in Chemistry. He was the Vice President with Frank B Ross Company until his retirement.
Predeceased in 2014 by his beloved wife of 65 years, Marie; his twin brother, George Paul Kruse and his sister, Marjory Larionoff.
He is survived by his son, Robert Kruse (Judy) of Henderson, NV; 2 daughters, Laura Anderson and Debra Regan both of North Brunswick, NJ; his 7 grandchildren, Falyn Burrell, Mikah Testa (Joseph), Cassidy Regan, Renny (Briana) and Justis Kruse, Timothy (Corinne) and Kevin (Parelle) Anderson and his 8 great grandchildren, Justin Lancaster Jr., Madelyn, Lincoln, and Juliet Anderson, Maria, Antoinette, and Edyn Testa and Kaia Kruse.
The family wishes ETERNAL LOVE for Chris and Mary, now together again.
Funeral arrangements were held privately by The GLEASON FUNERAL HOME, Somerset, NJ
Published in Home News Tribune on July 7, 2019