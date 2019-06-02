|
|
Christina Veronica Fairbanks
Fords - Christina Veronica Fairbanks 95, of Fords, entered into eternal rest, May 27, 2019, at her home. She was born in Hillside, NJ, and has resided in Fords for the past 60 years.
Christina was devoutly Catholic and a parishioner at Our Lady of Peace R C Church in Fords. She was a gifted artist, candy maker, and a lover of animals. For many years she worked as a volunteer at the Evergreen Senior Center in Colonia.
She was predeceased by her husband Marshall Louis Fairbanks in 1994. Christina is survived by her children Annmarie Mesker and her husband Jerry of Enterprise, AL, Marshall Louis Jr. and his wife Patricia of Manchester, and Gregory John and his wife Barbara of Indian Harbour, FL, her grandchildren Dale, Marjorie, Marshall, Warren, and Adrienne, and 9 great-grandchildren.
Private services have been entrusted to the Flynn and Son Funeral Home 23 Ford Avenue, Fords.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 2, 2019