Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Peter the Apostle Church
94 Somerset Street
New Brunswick, NJ
Christine A. Hess-Washington Obituary
Christine A. Hess-Washington, age 69, of New Brunswick, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital. She was born in Brooklyn, NY, raised in Iselin, and lived in Highland Park before moving to New Brunswick in 1990.

After receiving her Masters of Counseling from Kean College in 1972, Christine, fondly known as Chris, became a High School and Middle School English teacher in New Brunswick. After a long career enriching students' lives with the literary greats, she moved on as a consultant and technical writer for Telcordia, AT&T, IBM, and Fleet. In 2003, Chris returned to education and has served for the past 16 years as a Guidance Counselor at East Orange Campus High School.

Chris is survived by her daughter and best friend, Elyse Washington and fiancé Kyle Daniele of Middlesex, NJ, and her "adopted" son Erik Harris. She leaves behind four siblings, Mark (wife Sean) Hess, Michelle (husband Bill) Ford, Lucille Hess, and Luke (wife Marta) Hess, and her seven nieces and nephews.

Chris enjoyed reading, writing with her fountain pens, going to the movies with her "movie squad", and working on puzzles. She was an avid gardener, loved her kitties, and never turned down an opportunity to share a conversation and meal with her many friends and family members.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Peter the Apostle Church, 94 Somerset Street, New Brunswick. Interment will be private. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Boylan Funeral Home, 188 Easton Avenue, New Brunswick.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in loving memory of Chris to the Arbor Day Foundation, the ASPCA, and Planned Parenthood.
