Christine C. Sepesi
Bound Brook - After a life well-lived, Christine C. Sepesi of Bound Brook, N.J., departed from this earth on March 12, 2020 to reunite with her beloved husband Francis M. Sepesi, and daughter Tina Howell.
Christine, age 92, known as "Chris", was the daughter of Biagio Castelli and Antoinette (Mondrone) Castelli. She was born in a house at 11 West Main Street on April 23, 1927, and grew up living at 1 East Second Street, then 101 West High Street. Her parents were the owners of Castelli's Tailor Shop.
Chris was a life-long parishioner of St. Joseph Church, and attended St. Joseph Grammar School. She graduated from Bound Brook High School in 1944, where she was voted the "Best Looking" (she would be angry if she knew we'd print this), but more importantly, number one academically.
While at Bound Brook High School, Chris honed the organizational and management skills she used the rest of her life: she was Business Manager of the high school yearbook, the Echo, President of the French club, and an honor roll student throughout. She remained actively involved in the reunion committee, with her cousin and class-mate Ann Bodar, always planning and bringing people together.
Graduating from high school at 16, Chris worked for the First National Bank of Somerset County, eventually becoming secretary to the bank president. She was very career-minded, and attended the American Banking Institute training. She personally delivered the check to the bank with Mr. Codrington's donation which funded Codrington Park, Bound Brook's recreational facility and community pool. Her organizational skills were, and continued to be legendary among business colleagues and friends. She was always cheerful and upbeat, but a relentless stickler for details.
Following her banking career, Chris and her husband Fran lived on Metape Circle South, raising a family of 5 children. Chris continued her community involvement through them. She was a Girl Scout Leader, Secretary of the PTA Member, Pop-Warner Football and Little League mom (always bringing snacks and endless hot-chocolate), and personal academic tutor to each of her children, always seeking excellence. After her children were grown, she resumed her career, and became the office bookkeeper for Ferris Brothers Florist in Middlesex New Jersey.
As an active communicant of St. Joseph Church, she was a member of the 125th Anniversary Committee, which published a wonderful commemorative book. Christine and her husband Francis were the 3rd generation of their family to be married at the parish. Chris also was a member of the Catholic Daughters and Rosary Altar Society.
Chris more recently resided at the Avalon in Hillsboro for 5 years, where she continued to enjoy activities and keeping up with community news until her passing. She was well-liked by staff and residents, and will be missed.
Christine is survived by her children Beverly Hass (Paul Hass), Sandra Chamberlain (Gary Chamberlain), Michael F. Sepesi (Eileen Mitchell Sepesi), and Francine Jannuzzi (Frank Jannuzzi), brother Gregory Castelli, sister Ann Devine, and brother Blaise "Buzz" Castelli.
Chris was pre-deceased by her husband, Francis Michael Sepesi, her daughter Tina Sepesi Howell, and brother Frank Castelli. She will be missed by her 10 grandchildren, Heather (married to Brent Burdick), Tiffany (married to Bryan Ballegeer), Michael, Veronica, Alexandra, Melissa, Samantha, Franky, Matt, and Ryan. Chris was recently very blessed to meet and enjoy her first great-grandchild, Ava Lynn Burdick.
Gathering with family and friends will be held at the Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral home on Sunday, March 15th from 4-7 p.m. The funeral will begin on Monday, March 16th, at 9 a.m. from Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Church, and burial at St. Joseph Cemetery in Bridgewater.
Published in Courier News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020