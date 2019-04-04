|
|
Christine Colitsas
East Brunswick - Christine Colitsas, 90, of East Brunswick, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center. Born in Athens, Greece, Mrs. Colitsas was a war bride who immigrated to the United States with her husband at the age of 17.
Predeceased by her daughter, Aspasia; she is survived by her husband, James Colitsas; her son, Thomas (Nancy) Colitsas; her 4 grandchildren, James (Maya), Michelle (Scott), Anthony (Kim) and Christine (Neil); and her 6 great-grandchildren, Tommy, Abby, Isabella, Sawyer, Emily and Alexander.
Visiting hours for family and friends will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019, from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 1101 River Road, Piscataway, NJ. Funeral Services will begin at 11:30 a.m.Interment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in North Brunswick.
Arrangements are under the direction of the A.S. Cole Son & Co. Funeral Home, 22 North Main Street, Cranbury, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 4, 2019